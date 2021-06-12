4th of July celebration to be held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 3, at 5pm a celebration for the 4th of July will be held on Main Street in Caldwell Parish with live music by Steven Joiner and Band.

According to the Schepis Museum there will also be food trucks, an artist reception in the museum, and fireworks at 9pm over the scenic Ouachita River.

The Schepis are hosting a reception during the fireworks on Main Street July 3 for Emily Caldwell. They would like to invite the public to join them in supporting her by visiting the limited showcase now through July 30th.

You may visit the Schepis Museum on Monday through Saturday 10:00am-5:00pm, online at www.schepismuseum.com or email schepismuseum1916@gmail.com