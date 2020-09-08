$42 million federal grant awarded to Louisiana to improve literacy

BATON ROUGE, La. — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded the Louisiana Department of Education (LDE) a $42 million competitive grant to enhance literacy efforts for high-need students over five years.

According to the LDE, the funds will allow schools to:

Form Literacy Leadership teams and work with literacy coach coordinators

Provide training to implement and support high-quality, evidence-based literacy activities

Engage early childhood educators, teachers, principals, other school leaders, paraprofessionals, specialized instructional support personnel and instructional leaders to support in the literacy development of children

Engage families and provide family literacy activities

“We must ensure every student is a proficient reader before they exit elementary school,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “These funds will serve as a catalyst for a renewed commitment towards lifelong literacy in Louisiana.”

The purpose of the grant, according to a press release from the LDE, is to create a “comprehensive literacy program to advance literacy skills.”

The LDE says that the five year grant will serve 550 local leaders, 2,600 teachers, and 67,000 disadvantaged children.

The Louisiana Department of Education also says that more information about the grant will be provided to school systems soon.