4 vehicles involved in accident on Hwy 34 this afternoon
WEST MONROE, La. - (2/27/19) A number of cars were involved in an accident on Highway 34 today.
Ouachita Parish Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1 P.M. on Highway 34.
They confirm that four vehicles were involved and that four people were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.
The cause of the wreck hasn't been determined yet and the investigation is on going.
More Stories
-
Here's your Fish & Game Forecast
-
Two men who allegedly cashed multiple checks stolen from a Shreveport…
-
While it may not be rushing like it was Monday, water still has parts…