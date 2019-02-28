Local News

4 vehicles involved in accident on Hwy 34 this afternoon

Posted: Feb 27, 2019 07:18 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2019 07:18 PM CST

WEST MONROE, La. - (2/27/19) A number of cars were involved in an accident on Highway 34 today.  

Ouachita Parish Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1 P.M. on Highway 34.

They confirm that four vehicles were involved and that four people were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

The cause of the wreck hasn't been determined yet and the investigation is on going.

