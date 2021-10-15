‘4 Paws Rescue’ is defunded 24k by Lincoln Parish Police Jury

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – According to the parish administrator, the twenty-four thousand dollar request was defunded for ‘4 paws rescue’ due to the lack of utility for their services.

“Rob Sasser brought, made twenty-one trips here and in June it stopped. We just went to Ouachita animal shelter yesterday and picked up those 2 pitbulls in number 14. I don’t know why they are spreading this misinformation.” Says director of ‘4 paws rescue’ Sue Martin.

Martin says, when deputy sheriff Rob Sasser made those multiple trips to ‘4 Paws Rescue’ bringing them more dogs, they never talked about a future defunding. We reached out to Parish Administrator, Dough Pastel, and he says the funding was put in place due to a more comprehensive animal control policy.

“But we would like to work with them on a dog basis. We are more than happy to negotiate with them.” Says Pastel.

Martin says despite the bad news, they will continue to provide care and shelter for all the dogs.

For now, ‘4 Paw Rescue’ is looking forward to their grand opening on October 30th.

“We love animals, it’s all about the dogs. It’s not about people or competition.” Says Martin.