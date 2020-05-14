4 of Franklin’s deaths were nursing home residents

A Wisner man is the seventh Franklin Parish resident to die from complications related to the coronavirus. The decedent, a 69-year-old white male, was receiving treatment in an Ouachita Parish hospital. He was admitted on April 26 and passed away there on May 10. The decedent was hospitalized with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. He suffered from underlying medical conditions.

“Of the seven virus cases we’ve investigated, four of the decedents were residents at area nursing homes,” coroner’s office spokesperson Shane Scott said. “The situation was never out of control. Franklin Parish facilities started taking precautions before they had a known case, but this was an inevitable reality. Nursing home residents live closely together, they likely have underlying conditions and that makes them vulnerable to life-threatening complications.”

Scott declined to release the names of the nursing homes where the patients lived. “The state health department stopped sharing this data with the public last month. It is my understanding they have reversed their course, and will start releasing that data again on Monday. That would include the names of the facilities affected, the number of cases they have and their deaths, if any,” Scott said.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.