WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Louisiana will receive $3,335,000.00 from the Delta Regional Authority in States’ Economic Development Assistance Program funding. According to reports, 9 grants from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) will build new roads and bridges, improve transportation, promote business development, and enhance job training.

Four of those grants are being awarded to northeast Louisiana recipients. For a list of the northeast Louisiana recipients, be sure to view the table below.

Recipient Grant Awarded Project Description Town of Jonesboro $573,000 The grant will provide federal funding to provide a water well and treatment plant for the Town of Jonesboro. Madison Port Railcar Company $487,000 The grant will provide federal funding for various improvements to the Madison Port Building. Economic Development Street Improvements $356,000 The grant will provide federal funding to overlay a portion of Gin Road in Rayville, La. Village of Grayson $237,000 The grant will provide federal funding to repair and paint a 50,000-gallon elevated water storage tank.