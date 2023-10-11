WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Louisiana will receive $3,335,000.00 from the Delta Regional Authority in States’ Economic Development Assistance Program funding. According to reports, 9 grants from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) will build new roads and bridges, improve transportation, promote business development, and enhance job training.
Four of those grants are being awarded to northeast Louisiana recipients. For a list of the northeast Louisiana recipients, be sure to view the table below.
|Recipient
|Grant Awarded
|Project Description
|Town of Jonesboro
|$573,000
|The grant will provide federal funding to provide a water well and treatment plant for the Town of Jonesboro.
|Madison Port Railcar Company
|$487,000
|The grant will provide federal funding for various improvements to the Madison Port Building.
|Economic Development Street Improvements
|$356,000
|The grant will provide federal funding to overlay a portion of Gin Road in Rayville, La.
|Village of Grayson
|$237,000
|The grant will provide federal funding to repair and paint a 50,000-gallon elevated water storage tank.
Improving access to infrastructure and workforce development opportunities is crucial for the prosperity of our state. By investing in our local communities, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is building Louisiana’s economy for 2050.U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)