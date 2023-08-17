LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2023, officials of the Lincoln Parish School District announced that four Lincoln Parish teachers were chosen to be Louisiana Department of Education Teacher Leader Advisors for the 23-24 school year. Officials confirmed that the four teachers selected were Tammy Johnson, Jill Sutton, DeEtte Wick, and April Winstead.

A description of the Teacher Leader Advisor role can be seen in the list below: