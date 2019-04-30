371 law enforcement officers names being added to national memorial

(4/30/19) WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Engravers are adding the names of the fallen to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC.

The engraving began this morning.

The names of 371 officers will be added to the Memorial this year. They include 158 who made the ultimate sacrifice last year. And 213 officers who gave their lives in years past are also being added to the Memorial this year.

The names include a Virginia sheriff who gave his life in the line of duty in 1786 -- making him the earliest American officer death recorded on the memorial.

With these additions, there will be 21,910 officers’ names engraved on the Memorial, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and military police agencies.

This year’s additions will be read aloud at the 31st annual National Police week candlelight vigil on Monday, May 13