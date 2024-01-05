OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, January 4, 2024, shortly before 5:00 P.M., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA-151 near LA-837. As a result of the crash, 37-year-old William Collins of Calhoun was killed.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Honda Odyssey, driven by Collins, was traveling south on LA-151. The Honda exited the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. This incident remains under investigation.

Collins, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.