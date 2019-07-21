36-year-old Monroe woman killed in Hwy 15 crash

MONROE, La. — (7/21/19) At approximately 7:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatal crash on LA Hwy 15 just south of Monroe.

This crash took the life of 36-year-old Ashley Dixon of Monroe.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as 35-year-old Christopher Johnson of Monroe was traveling north on LA Hwy 15 in a 2013 Ford Escape. For reasons unknown, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck ditch embankment, which caused the vehicle to go airborne. After going airborne, the vehicle struck a large tree and came to rest in the ditch. Dixon, an unrestrained passenger, was ejected.

Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson, who was also unrestrained, was transported to a local hospital with injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths.

