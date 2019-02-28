30-year-old Monroe man dies in fatal single-vehicle crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOCH ARBOR, La. - (2/28/19) A 30-year-old Monroe man died in a fatal vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7:20 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 139, just south of the Morehouse Parish line. This crash took the life of Jared Streeter of Monroe.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Streeter was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, northbound on LA Hwy 139, while attempting to pass another vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, overcorrected and traveled back across both lanes into a ditch. After entering the ditch, the vehicle became airborne and struck a large utility pole.

Streeter, who was restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated eight fatal crashes resulting in nine deaths.

