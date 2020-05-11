3 wounded in shooting in northeast Mississippi, 1 in custody

WOODLAND, Miss. (05-10-2020) — Three people have been shot and wounded at a house in northeast Mississippi.

Clay County Sheriff ,Eddie Scott, tells local news outlets that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The victims were taken to hospitals in West Point and Tupelo.

At least two were seriously wounded. Scott says deputies have someone in custody, but didn’t release a name and said no charges had been filed.

He promises a further update Monday.

Online jail records for Clay County on Sunday showed no one in custody matching the description of the incident.

