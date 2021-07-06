3 people, including two children, killed in 2-vehicle crash on HWY 17, Kilbourne, LA.

Kilbourne, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Louisiana State Police Troopers say they responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on July 5th just shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Chickasaw Loop Drive right off Louisiana HWY 17 claiming the life of one adult and two juveniles.

A tragic end that took the life of 35-year-old Rhona Sanders from Kilbourne, and the life of two other younger passengers. They all were unrestrained, say police.

According to officials, the initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Nissan Versa, driven by Sanders, was traveling east on Chickasaw Loop Road approaching LA HWY 17.

For reasons still under investigation, Sanders failed to yield at a stop sign and entered LA HWY 17. This action resulted in a collision between the Nissan and a Southbound 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 34-year-old Paden Posey of Oak Grove.

Officials say Sanders and the other two juvenile passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The other three passengers, who were inside the Nissan, were injured and transported to a local hospital. Posey was not injured in the crash.

Hanna, a local Kilbourne resident who’s last name we weren’t able to reveal, says she knew Sanders, and she sends her condolences to her family.

“She always seemed nice when I talked to her, nd my condolences and prayers really go out to the family because it is such a tragic thing that happened to them.” Says Hanna.

Officials say toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. the crash remains under investigation