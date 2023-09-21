VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, officers of the Vidalia Police Department responded to a call at a residence on Alabama Street in reference to the homeowner’s Halloween decorations being damaged and stolen. According to police, the damage to the decorations totaled more than $3,000.

Police went on to initiate an investigation of the incident and collected evidence from the scene and the area around the scene. Authorities were able to identify the suspects who were allegedly involved in the incident.

At approximately 7 PM, the suspects, who were all juveniles, were brought to the police department by their guardians where they were charged with Felony Criminal Damage to Property and Theft. According to police, the suspects’ names will not be released due to their age; however, the suspects were a 16-year-old male, a 15-year-old male, and a 14-year-old female.

The juvenile suspects were released back into the custody of their guardians pending a court hearing.