27 Arrests made during Operation Ceasefire Task Force

MONROE, La. (02/17/2020) — The city of Monroe released reports on the Operation Ceasefire initiative. Operation Ceasefire was rolled out January 1st in an effort to combat crime in Monroe.

The Monroe police department held it’s first Ceasefire Monroe task force last Wednesday, February 12th. In one day, the twenty-nine officer task force arrested 27 people, 6 of whom were alleged drug dealers.



The task force targets violent offenders and crimes like illegal gun possession, drug activity, and all other crimes that are associated with that.



The task force made multiple drug arrests and felony warrant arrests.

Interim Police Chief Reggie brown says the program is off to a great start, but this is just the beginning.

“We were able to get two guns off the street in just 6 hours. That’s good, but it’s not enough,” Reggie Brown said. “We are going to concentrate our efforts with this task force to be able to go out and identify these violent offenders. The small group of people who want to wreak havoc within these communities, and we are going to clean these communities up. Last Wednesday, was a result of that and you can see the progress. “

Items seized: