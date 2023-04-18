MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 18, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts presents the 26th Annual ULM Juried Art Exhibition through May 2, 2023. The event will take place at the Bry Art Gallery, 4101 Desiard Street in the Monroe, La. area. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Gallery hours are:

Monday- 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Tuesday-8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Wednesday-8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Thursday-8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Friday-9:00 AM to 11:30 AM