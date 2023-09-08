EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) —The 24th SouthArk Outdoor Expo, presented by the South Arkansas Community College Foundation, will have a full day of exhibits, live music, outdoor-themed vendors, KidsWorld and contests.

Cynthia Reyna, Foundation executive director, said “The Outdoor Expo is an event that benefits our college students and college programs. Our Foundation board of directors decided years ago to waive an entry fee and to provide all activities at no cost. We know that this allows many more families and their children to enjoy a healthy and fun family-oriented day. We ask guests to donate one canned food or packaged food item”.

The day will begin with the Leslie Darden Hero 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by SAMA, starting time is at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Withrow Family Rib Cookoff, the Williams Orthodontics KidsWorld, The Systems Group Student Art Contest, Clean Harbors Auto Show, and South Arkansas Regional Hospital Safety Street, where first responders will provide fun & educational activities.

Live music will be played on stage throughout the day with appearances from music headliner Aces Wild Band, Jimmy Lewis and 8 Second Ride, and Colton Gleghorn Band.

Food trucks will be selling bar-b-que, fried fish, chicken wings, hamburgers, hot dogs, snow cones, Italian ice, kettle corn, vegan options, and much more.

The entire community is invited to come out and join the fun at this year’s Outdoor Expo on Saturday, September 9, from 9 AM to 4 PM at the El Dorado Conference Center, located at 300 South West Ave.

Community members still have time to enter the SAMA Hero 5K Run/Walk, Withrow Family Rib Cook-off, and The Systems Group student art contests.

Admission is 1 canned or packaged food item per person, which will be given to a local food pantry.

For more information or to enter in the contests, click here.