UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 22, 2023, shortly before 1 AM, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F opened an investigation into a single vehicle on North Spillway Road near Wildwood Drive. As a result of the crash, 21-year-old John Jones of Farmerville was killed.

The initial investigation revealed that Jones was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on North Spillway Road. The Chevrolet exited the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. This incident remains under investigation.

Jones was unrestrained, trapped inside the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.