CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, June 11, 2022, the 2022 Youth Fishing Derby will take place at the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. The derby will be from 7 AM to 10 AM for youth ages 5-years-old and 15-years-old.

Photo courtesy of the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce

Gates open at 6:30 AM. Participants must bring their own equipment, poles, and bait. For more information, contact the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge at 870-364-3167.