WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion, Zaila Avant-Garde made a stop in Monroe to be honored in a statewide Black History Month celebration.

In addition to being the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion, Zaila was also the Sports Illustrated Sports Kid of the Year and a three time Guinness World Record holder. At an event on Monday, Feburary 21, she met with fans and answered questions about being so young, but still having a big influence on others.

We spoke to Zaila in a one-on-one interview at the event, she says winning the spelling bee put her in a position to be a role model for others.

“I am now in a position where lots of brown girls can see me, even girls in general, can see me and take pride in being able to see someone like me doing something. And maybe be inspired to do something themselves that they thought they couldn’t do,” says Zaila Avant-Garde, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion.

