MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here’s a sneak peak at one of the musical guests that will perform at this year’s Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival. The 2021 Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival kicks off October 2, 2021 at Kiroli Park from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Dead Reckoning Band is just one group that will play this year. They will perform at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Organizers say there will be games, food, fun, and arts and crafts.