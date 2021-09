CHOUDRANT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Watts Produce and D’Arbornne Sweet Gifts and Floral are presenting their 2021 Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, September 18th.

According to the organizers, there will be homemade and unique items, food, plants, kids activities and games.

The event will take place from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Watts Produce, 670 Walker Road in Choudrant, La.