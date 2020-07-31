2020 Gun Show at the West Monroe Convention Center; What you need to know before attending

WEST MONROE, La (07/31/20) — Despite many closings and cancelations due to COVID-19, the pandemic isn’t stopping this year’s gun show. The show will be in town August 1st-August 2nd.

When you arrive, crowd control barriers will be set up to keep an orderly line and six feet of distance between guests. The West Monroe Police Department will also be at the event to help with crowd control.

“We are in compliance with the 50% occupancy level. We’ll have a separate entrance and a separate exit so that we can keep a count on the number of people that are in the building,” said Sondra Hewett, Promoter, Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show.

There’s also new cleaning rules to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

“We have hand sanitizer stations throughout the show so they can sanitize their hands before they would touch a firearm and then after,” said Hewett.

“We’re gonna have a table set up over here and for me, they’re gonna fill out the paperwork over there and then one at a time bring it over here and I’ll do the background check. I’ll have some goop back here to wipe off my hands with and everything, so we’re doing everything we can,” said Larry Deason, Larry’s Guns, Vendor.

While this is the sixth gun show Hewett has hosted since states in this region moved to phase 2, she says bringing the show to West Monroe is what the vendors need right now.

“We just wanna open up for business. This is hurting a lot of retailers. A lot of vendors rely on these shows to feed their families and you know we’re going into–since March and it’s July, it’s been a long time,” said Hewett.

“This is a hobby for me, I really like it, I like the gun sales. Be safe and keep the mask on or I won’t sell to them,” said Deason.

The 2020 gun show runs from 9 am-5 pm on Saturday and 10 am-4 pm on Sunday. General admission is $8.00 at the West Monroe Convention Center. Face masks will be required for entry.