2020 Great American Smokeout

WEST MONROE, La. — Tuesday on Louisiana Living, Jean Hartzog, the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority Tobacco Treatment Coordinator, joined Jarod Floyd to talk about the upcoming Great American Smokeout.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Groundwater commission members face ethics violations
- Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
- As new COVID-19 vaccines prepare to roll out, distribution plans become more clear
- 1st woman confirmed as US judge for southern Mississippi
- St. Francis Medical Center issues new restrictions for patient visitation