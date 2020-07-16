2 women walking in 2-lane highway before dawn hit, killed

In this April 16, 2020, a few cars and trucks drive on the usually very crowded main highway around Frankfurt, Germany, that is seen in the background. As the restrictions to avoid the spreading of the coronavirus are eased, Chancellor Angela Merkel has pointed to South Korea as an example of how Germany will have to improve measures to “get ahead” of the pandemic with more testing and tracking of cases so that the rate of infections can be slowed. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BOGALUSA, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say women from Louisiana and Mississippi were hit from behind and killed as they walked in a two-lane highway before dawn. A news release says 27-year-old Liltricia Lewis of Bogalusa, Louisiana, and 37-year-old Larshuandra Holmes of Tylertown, Mississippi died at the accident site about 5 miles from Bogalusa. It says they were walking south in the southbound lane of Louisiana highway 1075 north of Louisiana Highway 1074. They were hit by a southbound Nissan Rogue driven by a 64-year-old Bogalusa woman.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.