VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Vicksburg firefighters were killed during a crash on Interstate 20 West at Clay Street early Sunday morning.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a high-performance vehicle, which was carrying the two firefighters, left the interstate and struck a light pole.

The firefighters were identified as Jarod Squire and Derico Davis.

Derico Davis (pictured left) and Jarod Squire (pictured right) (Courtesy: City of Vicksburg)

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., said, “Join me in praying for our Vicksburg families of the fallen firefighters and the City of Vicksburg. We extend our deepest condolences to the families during this tragic time of loss. Our fallen firefighters served our community with valor, and their legacy will forever burn bright in our hearts.”