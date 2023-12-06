FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2023, Farmerville Police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to two juvenile children locked inside of the vehicle without an adult present. Upon arrival, officers were able to unlock the vehicle and gain access to the interior of the vehicle.

One juvenile appeared to have a diaper that was overflowing with urine and feces, while the other juvenile was covered in food, according to authorities. Both juveniles were also missing several articles of clothing that were needed due to the temperature outside.

After further observation, authorities also discovered deli meat was in the back passenger floorboard of the vehicle and it appeared to be spoiled and had flies on the meat that was in the proximity of where the juveniles were sitting. While police observed the juveniles for injuries, the suspect, who was identified as William Laster of Farmerville, La., exited the store.

Laster was immediately placed in handcuffs and advised of his Miranda Rights. Laster allegedly advised that he asked a store associate to stay with his children while he went inside to retrieve grocery items. Laster was able to confirm the children were ages two and three. According to police, no store associate or adult was located by the complainant at the time of her discovery of the juveniles.

Authorities went on to search Laster and located food items that were not present on the receipt provided by Walmart. After further investigation, officers learned that Laster allegedly placed several food items inside bags, as well as on his person, passed all points of sale, and exited the store with unpaid merchandise.

According to officers, a protective order was discovered during the investigation that prohibited Laster from being in the presence of both juveniles. Officers were able to contact DCFS and get a case worker on the scene to supervise and care for the two juveniles until the other parent was able to take custody of the children.

Laster was transported to Union Parish Detention Center where he was booked on two counts of Child Desertion, Cruelty to a Juvenile, Theft by Shoplifting, and Fugitive from Justice.