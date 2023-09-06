All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On August 29, 2023, investigators of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on a stolen Polaris Ranger stemming from a complaint from July 31, 2023. According to authorities, they received information that a “side-by-side” was left on a private hunting lease and upon further investigation, it was discovered to be stolen.

After collecting evidence, Ceelia Moore and Brandon Winnon became persons of interest in the theft. Authorities confirmed that Moore and Winnon allegedly fled from officers when they were contacted but were later located and transported to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Both subjects later admitted to being involved in the theft and were charged with Simple Burglary and Criminal Conspiracy. The duo were booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail.