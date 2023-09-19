WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the U.S. Department of Education announced that 9 Louisiana schools have been named the 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools. According to reports, two of those schools are from northeast Louisiana.
For the names of those schools, view the list below:
- A. E. Phillips Laboratory School (Lincoln Parish School Board)
- Boley Elementary School (Ouachita Parish School Board)
These nine Louisiana schools have set a standard of academic excellence that’s on par with the nation’s premiere K-12 academic institutions. Congratulations to the families, students, and educators of this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools. Their dedication to academic excellence is an example of what’s possible for Louisiana schools.State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley