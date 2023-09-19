WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the U.S. Department of Education announced that 9 Louisiana schools have been named the 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools. According to reports, two of those schools are from northeast Louisiana.

For the names of those schools, view the list below:

A. E. Phillips Laboratory School (Lincoln Parish School Board)

Boley Elementary School (Ouachita Parish School Board)