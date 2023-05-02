All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 1, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sherrif’s office and officials of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office executed a search warrant that resulted in two local men being arrested. According to deputies, Samuel Galvin and Darrell Minor were located in the residence with a large amount of narcotics and other illegal items.

Photo courtesy of the Morehouse Parish Sheriffs Office

Photo courtesy of the Morehouse Parish Sheriffs Office

Galvin and Minor were both arrested and transported to the Morehouse Parish Jail where they were booked and charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful use of body armor.