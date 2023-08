All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 21, 2023, officers of the Rayville Police Department were dispatched to Rayville High School due to a firearm being located in a backpack. Authorities confirmed on August 22, 2023, that two juvenile subjects have been arrested due to the incident.

Police confirmed that the incident remains under investigation.