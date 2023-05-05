All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, May 5, 2023, around midnight, officials of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Welch Avenue and Pruett Street. Upon arrival, deputies located four juvenile victims, and two of the victims were pronounced dead. Officials also advised that the other two juvenile victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputy James Mardis of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed with NBC 10 that there is an active investigation into the shooting and the names of the victims will not be released at this time.

As always, we will keep you up to date with the latest.