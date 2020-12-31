2 detained in Louisiana after possible bomb on plane

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A United Airlines flight from Mississippi has been diverted to Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana because of a possible explosive device onboard.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people have been detained as “persons of interest.”

The plane remained on a tarmac, away from the terminal, for more than three hours after landing just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

All passengers were removed. No other information was immediately released about the alleged threat, whether a device was found or the people who were detained.