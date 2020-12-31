ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A United Airlines flight from Mississippi has been diverted to Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana because of a possible explosive device onboard.
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people have been detained as “persons of interest.”
The plane remained on a tarmac, away from the terminal, for more than three hours after landing just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
All passengers were removed. No other information was immediately released about the alleged threat, whether a device was found or the people who were detained.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Arkansas health secretary extends bar, restaurant curfew
- UPDATE: MPD makes an arrest in the Christmas Day shooting that killed two
- 2 detained in Louisiana after possible bomb on plane
- New laws: Tougher rules for Louisiana car accident lawsuits
- Ex-employee accused of $175K theft from Louisiana nonprofit