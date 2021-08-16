19-year-old Monroe man arrested for second degree Feticide

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday August 13, officers with the Monroe Police Department arrested 19-year-old Cameron Criner for Second Degree Feticide in regards to an incident that happened on Tuesday August 10 on the 800 block of Orange Street

When officers arrived, they were advised by the victim that she had been assaulted by Cameron Criner, her boyfriend of one year, and father to her unborn child.

The victim stated that during an argument with Criner, he grabbed her iPhone 12 and threw it on the ground. He then began to punch her in the face multiple times before strangling her, and dragging her around the home. Criner also grabbed the victim by her arms and threw her to the ground, causing her to land on the side of her stomach, causing concern for her child.

On Thursday August 12, the victim was informed during a checkup on her child that the baby no longer had a heartbeat. She was taken to a local hospital where doctors were forced to induce labor to deliver her deceased child later that night.

After speaking with the victim’s mother, officers were advised that she witnessed Criner at the location and he could be heard bragging about dragging the victim around and stating he hopes the baby dies.

Criner was previously arrested for Domestic Abuse Battery in 2017, and Battery of a Dating Partner in 2019. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center, and booked on the following charges: