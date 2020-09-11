19 Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachtia Parish Mosquito Abatement District has announced 19 mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquito pools were colleged September 1st through September 2nd.

The positive mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

In Monroe: near Bernstein Park/Zoo, near River Oaks Subdivision, between Highway 165 and Ferrand, the Garden District, and near Lakeshore Subdivision

In West Monroe: between First Baptist Church of West Monroe and West Monroe High School, near Hidden Lakes Subdivision, near Darbonne Hills Subdivision, near the intersection of Cypress Street and Warren Drive, and near Smith Street in Bawcomville

In Eastern Ouachita Parish: near Lakewood Estates

In Western Ouachita Parish: near the Howard Brown Road area, near the Mount Vernon Church area, and near the intersection Highway 80 and I-20.

In Sterlington: near Davis Street

The Abatement District says the affected areas have been treated by ground or by air.

Ground spraying for September 11, will begin at sunset and cover spray zones NW 7 – 10.