Aerial mosquito spraying taking place in Monroe/West Monroe Sunday night

MONROE, La. — (8/3/19) The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District will be conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes tomorrow night, Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Please note that spray time will be 9:00 p.m. through approximately 12:00 p.m.

Areas to be treated are the urban areas of Monroe and West Monroe including Richwood and Bawcomville/Brownsville.

Spray time is dependent on weather conditions. Rain, fog, or windy conditions would force spraying to be canceled for a night.

MONROE, La. — (8/2/19) The Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH) reported 19 mosquito pools in 18 locations tested positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish.

The mosquito pools were collected on July 23-25.

The mosquito pools tested positive in the following areas:

Monroe :

– Between South Grand and the Ouachita River

– Near Bernstein Park/Zoo

– Near River Subdivision

– Between Forsythe Avenue and the Ouachita River

– Near Oregon Trail Subdivision

– Near the intersection of I-20 and Orange Street

– Near Smith Street (Bawcomville)

– Near Darbonne Hills Subdivision

– Near Hidden Lakes Subdivision (2)

– Between First Baptist of West Monroe and West Monroe High School

– Howard Brown Road area

– Near Frenchman’s Bend Subdivision

– Near Hwy 165 and Old Sterlington Road

– Near the intersection of Stubbs Vinson and Cadillac Road

– Off of Hwy 2 in Sterlington

All urban areas of Monroe/West Monroe will be treated by air Sunday, August 4, 2019 and Monday, August 5, 2019 while all other areas will be treated by truck tonight, Friday, August 2, 2019 and Monday, August 5, 2019.

