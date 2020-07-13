18 wheeler overturns on U.S. 165 under I-20, Monroe Police redirecting traffic

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is urging drivers to to avoid a specific part of I-20 and U.S. 165 after an 18-wheeler overturned.

The crash happened around 4 PM on Monday. According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Police are now urging drivers who need to go North on U.S. 165 from I-20 to exit the interstate at the Monroe Civic Center exit or the Pecanland Mall exit.

