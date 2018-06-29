Local News

18-wheeler hauling jalapeños involved in rollover accident

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 10:10 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 08:08 PM CDT

18-wheeler hauling jalapeños involved in rollover accident

MONROE, La. - (6/28/18) Law enforcement had their hands full on Thursday morning after an 18-wheeler that was hauling jalapeños rolled over on I-20.

The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. at the Garrett Road exit on I-20 west.

Peppers were scattered across the interstate, making for a very messy clean up.

There are no injuries reported.

It is unclear if the driver will be cited at this time.

