18-wheeler hauling jalapeños involved in rollover accident
MONROE, La. - (6/28/18) Law enforcement had their hands full on Thursday morning after an 18-wheeler that was hauling jalapeños rolled over on I-20.
The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. at the Garrett Road exit on I-20 west.
Peppers were scattered across the interstate, making for a very messy clean up.
There are no injuries reported.
It is unclear if the driver will be cited at this time.
