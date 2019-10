Find out what this year's Celtic Festival has to offer!

WEST MONROE, LA. (10/3/19)– Come by and celebrate your Celtic pride at the 15th annual Celtic Festival this weekend! Hear from two of the men behind the festival about what you can expect at this year’s event.

It all kicks off at 10am on Saturday, October 5th at Kiroli Park in West Monroe. Admission is $10 per person, kids 10 and under get in for free.