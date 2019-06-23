15-year-old Mississippi teen dies in UTV accident in Tallulah

MADISON PARISH, La. – (6/23/19) The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a teenager from Mississippi was killed after being involved in a UTV accident in Tallulah on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office and Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service responded to a location off Old Highway 65 after receiving a 911 call reporting the accident.

Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeremy Purvis said a 15-year-old, of Vicksburg, MS., was not wearing a helmet or seat belt when the accident occurred on private property in Madison Parish, LA., in the early morning hours of June 22.

The accident was reported to the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5:21 a.m. after being discovered by friends of the victim.

This is still an active investigation, therefore the sheriff’s office will not be releasing the victim’s name or any more details at this time.



Ambulance service spokesman Shane Scott urged all UTV users to remember the importance of restraints and wearing a helmet while operating or riding on a UTV.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.