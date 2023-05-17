BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 16, 2023, officials of the Bastrop Police Department began investigating a shooting that took place around 3:45 PM on Georgia Street near Clara Street. According to authorities, two 15-year-old juveniles were injured and one juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile has since been released from the hospital.

The incident is still an ongoing investigation. Bastrop Police confirmed that a suspect has not been identified at this time.