15-year-old facing murder charge for killing 16-year-old in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A teenager has been taken into custody for the shooting death of another teen.

According to a release issued by the Ruston Police Department, on April 30, at around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a call about an unresponsive juvenile.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

A short time later, a 15-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with Second Degree Murder.

He is being held in a detention facility and the investigation is ongoing.