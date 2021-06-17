14 House Republicans who voted against Juneteenth Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, lawmakers passed a bill that would establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a Federal United States holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Although the legislation had bipartisan support in the House, according to CNN, on Wednesday more than a dozen Republicans in the chamber voted against the bill.

The lawmakers who voted against the bill argued that the proposed holiday would only divide the American people based on race, including Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas who took focus on the name that was provided for the holiday in the legislation.

“This name needlessly divides our nation on a matter that should instead bring us together by creating a separate Independence Day based on the color of one’s skin,” Roy said in a statement.

Below are the lawmakers who voted against the Juneteenth bill:

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama

Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia

Rep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas

Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Rep. Tom McClintock of California

Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina

Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama

Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas

Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin