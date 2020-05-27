13 Louisiana children have developed illness tied to virus

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana health officials say 13 children in the state have developed a rare inflammatory disease related to the new coronavirus, and one has died.

Gov. John Bel Edwards gave an update Wednesday on Louisiana cases of what is now known as multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.

The Centers for Disease Control issued an advisory about the syndrome earlier this month.

It warns of symptoms including fever, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, red or cracked lips, bumpy tongue, and swollen hands and feet.

The number of cases reported in Louisiana so far is a small percentage of the 38,500 known COVID-19 cases in the state as of Wednesday.

