WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2023, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Oak Grove Police Department, and West Carroll EMS responded to a shooting on Brown Road. Authorities learned that at least four victims were injured.

According to authorities, officials located two unidentified subjects with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other injured subjects had been taken to the West Carroll Hospital by a personal vehicle and the injuries were also non-life-threatening.

An investigation was initiated and officials learned that two juvenile males entered a bedroom inside the residence and picked up a single barrel 12 gauge shotgun, and one juvenile showed the firearm to the other juvenile. The firearm then discharged, shooting through the wall into the kitchen where multiple people were seated.

According to deputies, the two individuals seated at the end of the table were struck in the back and two other individuals were struck in their hand and feet areas. Deputies were advised that the juvenile who allegedly showed the firearm to others did not know that the firearm was loaded.