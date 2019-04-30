11-year-old Baton Rouge boy shot in face expected to live

(4/30/19) BATON ROUGE, La. -- An 11-year-old Louisiana boy is expected to live after being shot in the face.

According to police, the shooting happened inside of a Baton Rouge apartment around 5:30 Monday afternoon.

Police say a man walked in and fired a shot that hit the boy.

Authorities have not released any details on a possible motive and neighbors also say they have no idea who would do this.

The boy is recovering in the hospital.

Baton Rouge Police are asking anyone with information about the shooter to contact them.