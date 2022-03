MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s been 101 years in the making for the Monroe Chamber of Commerce as they celebrate their annual banquet. Hundreds of businesses in the chamber were recognized Thursday, March 10, 2022, for their efforts in the community over the past year.

New leaders of the chamber have been announced. This is the 101st year of the event, held in the Monroe Civic Center. NBC 10 and Fox 14 are sponsors of the banquet.