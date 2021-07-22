100 YEARS: Routine medical appointment turns into a birthday celebration

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — What was supposed to be a normal doctor’s appointment turned into a surprise birthday celebration for Ms. Catherine Bryant who turned 100-years-young.

Ms. Bryant celebrates turning 100 with her doctors and her family.

Doctors, nurses, and family all came together to surprise Ms. Bryant for her 100th birthday. We were able to ask a few people what Ms. Bryant means to them and what they have to say will tug at your heart strings.

“She just the world. I mean, she taught me a lot. When you meet somebody with all the love that she has, you can’t do nothing but love her. She was like the Lord sent you here to take care of me. She asked me, just promise me you will never leave me?”, says Mary Anderson, Certified Nursing Assistant.

Many of the doctors and nurses in attendance helped care for her while she was battling COVID-19.

Catherine Bryant spoke briefly about battling the virus and says, ”I went through that like a top.”

Eletha Murray, Bryant’s daughter, says “The fact that she’s still here even during Covid speaks volumes for who she is and what she’s made out of. I say all the time, ‘the stuff she’s made out of, they don’t make it no more’.”

Bryant’s granddaughter, Tonietha Hunter, says, ”She has a lot of wisdom. I love to go sit and talk with her. That’s my honey, that’s my baby. To me I think anybody is her favorite that’s in front of her but to me I’m still the favorite grandchild.”

Turning 100 is something Ms. Bryant has always prayed for.

Her daughter says she is grateful to still have her mother around, “Oh, grateful to God that He’s allowed her to be here for 100 years. Ever since I can remember, as a little girl she’s always said that’s always been something that she has prayed for. She’s always said, ‘I’ve asked God for 100 years.'”

We asked her what her secret is to looking so young and her response was, “Well, if you want to know the real truth? God first. Anytime you serve the Lord, the Lord wants you to serve him, not yourself.”

One thing everyone can agree on is Ms. Bryant definitely still has the moves and still looks like she is still in her mid 20’s. Happy Birthday to you, Ms. Catherine Bryant on turning 100-years-young.