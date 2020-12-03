100-year-old Louisiana woman thankful to be alive after fire destroys her home

LILLIE, La. — A 100-year-old Lillie woman is thankful to be alive after her home caught fire early Tuesday morning.





Mary Eliza Alderson, who served as a nurse during World War II, has lived in the Union Parish home for nearly 80 years.

Mary was rescued from the home by her son before they inhaled any smoke.

NBC 10/FOX 14’s Gabrielle Phifer spoke with Mary about that morning and what is now next for her and her son.

