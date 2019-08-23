10 mosquito pools in 10 locations tested positive for West Nile Virus in Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, LA. - (8/23/19)

TODAY: More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact our area for today. Cloud cover will build in for most of the morning before shower development starts around lunchtime. These thunderstorms are not expected to be severe, but some could produce periods of heavy rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Due to clouds and rain, our highs for today will be a bit "cooler" in the low 90s. Be sure to have the rain gear before heading out the door this morning.