10 mosquito pools in 10 locations tested positive for West Nile Virus in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — (8/23/19) The Department of Health and Hospitals reports ten mosquito pools, representing ten locations, tested positive for West Nile Virus in Ouachita Parish.
The mosquito pools were collected on August 14, 2019.
The positive pools are in the following areas:
- Monroe: Near Hwy 165 and Ferrand, the Garden District, between Forsythe Avenue and the Ouachita River, and near the intersection of 1-20 and Orange Street
- West Monroe: Between First Baptist of West Monroe and West Monroe High School, near Hidden Lakes Subdivision, and near Smith Street (Bawcomville)
- Southwestern Ouachita Parish: Howard Brown ROad are and Mount Vernon Church Road area
- Northwestern Ouachita Parish: Near intersection of 1-20 and Hwy 80
All affected areas will be treated by air on Tuesday, Aug. 27.